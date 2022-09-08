#BoycottBollywood is just a passing phase? Let’s be positive and talk about the four hits that Bollywood has given us this year and not just about how badly Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan failed at the box-office.

#BoycottBollywood is just a passing phase. It’s a nuisance and creating negative publicity. It is agenda driven and makes more noise than reality and creates a hype around Bollywood and may not necessarily mirror the real people’s feelings for the industry. It is just a narrative that is being built to malign Bollywood. Nobody really hates Bollywood.

The attack it there, but trade experts believe that this #BoycottBollywood movement is not actually affecting business. A boycott campaign cannot cause a film to flop. It can have an effect, but it can’t stop cinema lovers to watch their favorite stars. The trollers are talking about how badly Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan did at the box office. Isn’t it time to also talk about the Bollywood box office hits this year like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Ek Villain Returns.

Since the last few years Twitter truly has become powerful to the extent they are trying to break the careers of Bollywood actors and it has become a playground for fights, trolls, calling out people and all things distasteful. Recently as per reports, Vijay Deverakonda, who plays the protagonist in the film Liger, hit back at the trend and said, “Shouldn’t we work? We have worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn’t we release our movies? Should we sit in homes?”

The year 2022, with theatres opening and the pandemic officially over, we thought Bollywood will go back to its pre pandemic glorious days. The hate for Bollywood and the love for Sushant Sight Rajput was so high that SSR’s death brought about the systematic end of many of our favourite stars. Especially the most powerful Khans in the industry were attacked like never before. In spite of the harsh #BoycottBollywood trend which is getting harsher every day, we still have hope that Bollywood will soon regain its past glory.

According to media reports actor Suniel Shetty broke his silence on the ongoing social media boycott trends and why #BoycottBollywood have had an impact on some of the recently released films. During the event, he answered several questions asked by the media. During the event, speaking about the boycott trend he said, “We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time. Hopefully, this will be considered. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can’t put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening.’’

(With added inputs from agencies)