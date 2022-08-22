Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Aafat song is being criticised by social media users for using ‘rape’ dialogue casually. My question is Bollywood trying to normalise rape?

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Aafat song from the film Liger is now facing huge criticism because of its regressive lyrics. ‘Bhagwaan ke liye muje chod do’ in the song netizens believe is trying to normalise rape and shows the regressive mentality of the lyricist and filmmaker. This rape dialogue is used casually in the song and that hasn't gone down well with the viewers. This reflects the misogynistic outlook of Indian filmmakers and lyricists. The lyrics of the song is extremely distasteful.

A Reddit user slammed the song lyrics and wrote, "Liger song Aafat using a rape scene dialogue from old movies for.. aesthetics? Idk." Another user on the same Reddit page called how the misogyny in both industries, "Disgusting, but what else can you expect from a marriage between a misogynist industry, and a super misogynist industry?" One more user slammed and wrote, "Who in their right mind thought that it would be cool to put a dialogue from a rape scene into a modern song? Pathetic."

Recently actor Vijay Deverakonda was in news for #BoycottBollywood. While actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting his pan -Indian film 'Liger', ‘Boycott Liger’ started trending on social media on Saturday. Addressing the issue during a press event in Vijaywada, he said that he, along with Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and others in the film’s team have worked hard for three years to complete the film amid the pandemic.

“Three years back, in 2019 we started this film. Back then, this ‘boycott Bollywood’ wasn’t there. All this started in the lockdown and we were already into the shooting schedules by that time. At that time, we felt like there was no option better than Karan (Johar) sir to take our movie India-wide. He took Baahubali and showed us a way in North India which was an unknown territory for us. Script and production was ours. When we requested him to release the movie in Hindi, he warmly took it and now we got humongous reach in the North,’’ he said.

The actor, who plays the role of a boxer in the film, also expressed concern regarding the reason for the social media hatred.

(With added inputs from agencies)

