BTS win top honours; Lady Gaga named as best artist at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards
BTS won four awards including best song for 'Dynamite' and best group at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards
The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for 'Dynamite' and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.
The show honoring the best in global music aired Sunday on the network with performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and DaBaby. The girl group Little Mix hosted.
Gaga, who went into the event with the most nominations, beat out Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd for the best artist prize. She lost out for the best video, however, which went to DJ Khaled for 'Popstar'. The collaboration with Drake bested the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for 'WAP'.
Cardi B did pick up the best hip hop award, however. Coldplay won best rock, Haley Williams got best alternative and Little Mix was named best pop. And the best Latin award went to Karol G, who also won the best collaboration for 'Tusa' featuring Nicki Minaj.
David Guetta, who won best electronic, also performed at the show from a stage in Budapest. Singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD won the best push and Doja Cat took home the best new artist honour.
For a third year, the MTV EMAs handed out a generation change award, this time to five women fighting for racial and social justice around the world: Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, Catherhea Potjanaporn, Luiza Brasil and Raquel Willis.
Eddie Van Halen, who died last month, was also remembered in a tribute featuring Tom Morello and St. Vincent.
Check out the MTV EMA highlights here
ARMY 👏 SHOWED 👏 UP! #BTS swept the 2020 #MTVEMA and Mixers everywhere will be SO PROUD of @LittleMix 🎉
Here's what went down on a monumental night... @mtvema @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/6NXCXP7YhC
— MTV UK (@MTVUK) November 8, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
SAG-AFTRA passes resolution to form task force to probe racism allegations in stunt community
The SAG-AFTRA National Board stated that they wanted to address complaints regarding paint-downs, harassment, wiggings, and bias in the stunt community
Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina final season to premiere on 31 December; see teaser
Netflix has announced the fourth and final season of the supernatural horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to start streaming from 31 December
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion to star in Jim Strouse's romantic drama
Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share the news and wrote, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people!"