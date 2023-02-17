Adding another record to his list of milestones, BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V is ruling the top 2 positions on the music streaming platform Spotify with his songs “Sweet Night” from Itaewon Class and “Christmas Tree” from Our Beloved Summer becoming the ‘Most Streamed Korean OSTs’ in Spotify’s history. While Sweet Night continues to remain the most-streamed Korean OST for the past three years, Christmas Tree has bagged second place by surpassing “Stay With Me” from Goblin by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch. Notably, this came just before the release of V’s new album.

Often dubbed the ‘OST King’ for holding numerous records with his songs, Taehyung significantly holds the record of “most streamed Korean OST” for three consecutive years.

Spotify streams by ‘Christmas Tree’ and ‘Sweet Night’

While ‘Christmas Tree‘ has been recorded as the most streamed Korean drama OST in 2022 and the eighth most-streamed K-pop worldwide, it has presently surpassed 220 million streams as of 15 January 2023.

On the other hand, V’s hot popular song, ‘Sweet Night’ which has been listed on the most streamed list for three consecutive years surpassed 280 million streams on 23 January 2023. As of 1 February 2023, the song recorded 281,094,959 streams.

Notably, ‘Christmas Tree’ also became the first Korean OST to enter Billboard’s HOT 100 chart and further was the first Korean solo song to debut in the number one position on Billboard’s US Digital Song Sales chart.

Check out the songs:

While this is definitely great news for fans, they are also getting excited about V’s debut album which is expected to break more records in the future. V is no doubt one of the most popular K-pop artists and also registered the highest follower gain in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.