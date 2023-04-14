After a long hiatus, the popular K-Pop band BTS is all set to come together as a whole for lending their voice to the opening theme song of the upcoming Korean animated series, Bastions. Following the release of their last album titled ‘Proof,’ this will be their first release as a group after almost a year. As announced by Thymos Media recently, the theme song of Bastions will premiere on 14 May 2023 at 7:30 AM (KST). It was recorded before Jin got enlisted in the military in December of last year. Besides the band’s addition, the song will also feature a list of star-studded artists including the Brave Girls as a full group, LE SSERAFIM, Heize, Kang Min-Seo, rapper P. Cassady, and AleXa, among others.

BTS’ OST in Bastions

In line with the announcement made by Thymos Media, BTS as a complete group will sing the title song of the upcoming 3D animated superhero film. Sharing a small sneak peek from the theme song, Bastions on its Twitter handle posted the same on Friday. “The opening video is finally released!!! The opening sang by global idol BTS!!! Are you all surprised?? 🙂 Please look forward to it in the future!”, the caption reads.

As soon as the announcement was made, social media users, especially BTS fans are going crazy over the same. The video has been reshared multiple times on Twitter, making the band and the film go trending on the micro-blogging platform.

It is pertinent to note that BTS members have been taking time out to work on their individual projects for a while now. While some of them are working towards their solo albums, a few others are also looking to complete their military service. Jin is already in service, while J-hope is expected to enlist himself in April this year. The group will be reconvening as a group again in 2025.

About Bastions

The upcoming Korean animated film is about a group of superheroes who will be fighting against environmental pollution.

