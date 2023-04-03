After Jimin made his solo album debut with FACE, another BTS member is now ready to launch his solo album this month. We’re talking about Min Yoon-gi aka Suga. Becoming the fourth member of the popular K-Pop band to do the same, Suga has announced his first official solo album titled D-Day which will be released on 21 April 2023 under his moniker Agust D. Prior to that, a pre-release track will be also unveiled from the album on 7 April 2023. Notably, the album which involves Suga’s involvement in the songwriting and production will mark the finale of Agust D’s trilogy following his previous two mixtapes – Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020).

Earlier, other band members including J-Hope, RM, and Jimin came with other solo albums titled Jack In The Box, Indigo, and Face respectively.

While it is no surprise that Suga has always remained an integral part of the songwriting process, this time too he has similarly focused his attention to account his journey and life through the Agust D trilogy. The BTS rapper-producer will also meet his fans ahead of the album’s release through a number of activities and fan events. It is pertinent to note that Suga will be intending to complete his promotional activities as he also has his solo world tour in the lineup.

About Suga’s solo world tour

Planned under the banner of Agust D, the BTS member will commence his first solo world tour ‘SUGA | Agust D D-DAY TOUR’ on 26 April, which will go on till 25 June 2023. The announcement was made in February this year with details of its dates. In a poster released across the band’s social media channels, it was informed that the tour will begin with a North American leg where Suga will perform in cities like Belmont, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland among others. It will be followed by shows in Asia’s Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan.

Notably, as Suga gears up to embark on a solo tour across the world, he will also become the first BTS member to do so.

