BTS has become a raging sensation over the years with their music. And now, they’re star Jin, who’s single The Astronaut released last week, is the talk of the town. His latest single has sold over 770, 126 copies in a week.

A report by CNBCTV18 said that the data collected from Hanteo Chart suggests The Astronaut’ sold 700,754 copies within a day of its release at 1 pm as of October 28. He’s the third solo artiste to achieve this feat in the world within a week. Lim Young Woong’s I’M HERO and EXO star Baekhyun’s Bambi were the two songs to enjoy this achievement.

Global superstars BTS said they are taking time to focus on solo projects, but the company behind the groundbreaking K-pop group said they are not taking a hiatus.

The seven-member group with hits like ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ talked about their future in a video posted Tuesday celebrating the nine-year anniversary of their debut release. They just released a three-disc anthology album, Proof,

Band member Suga asked the group if they should talk about why they were going into a hiatus as they sat down for a group dinner. They discussed having to deal with COVID-19 interrupting their touring plans and music releases, as well as what each one thought about their individual artistic goals.

No details about future BTS collaborations or the solo projects were announced Tuesday. BTS has a global fanbase that follows the group and members online and in recent years the group’s profile has rose overseas. The group recently address the UN General Assembly and went to the White House to discuss with President Joe Biden ways to curb violence against Asian Americans.

