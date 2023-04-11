For all Jungkook fans out there, this can be one of the biggest news for all! At a time when all the BTS members are focusing on their solo careers and releasing solo albums, a piece of news has started making rounds about a possible collaboration between Jeon Jung-kook and Justin Bieber. Yes, you’ve heard it right. In a new set of pictures that are going viral on social media, the band’s ‘Golden Maknae’ can be seen recording in a Los Angeles studio along with Bang PD aka Hitman Bang. For the unversed, the Euphoria singer was recently seen at the airport before he jetted off to LA for an undisclosed project. While fans speculated that he might be travelling for some shoot or campaign, it now seems like a ‘much-awaited’ collab is not on its way!

While the pictures have created quite a buzz on social media, it is the presence of Scooter Braun that has got fans talking. Braun is known for being close to Justin. On the other hand, the studio where he is seen recording belongs to none other than Andrew Watt, with whom Justin has been working for the past few years now. Scooter while taking to Instagram also added a caption that reads, “It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun)

While the pictures show the group posing for the camera, the video further shows Jungkook inside the recording room.

As soon as the pictures came out, Jungkook fans couldn’t help but react to them and share their excitement. A user wrote, “WE’RE ALLLL ROOTING FOR JUNGKOOK FT JUSTIN GET UP!”, while another one wrote, “Jungkoook is coming y’all.”

“Jungkook X Justin Bieber Collab will slay the whole world, dominate the whole world, the song of the year coming,” a user commented.

