Recently, BTS star Jungkook spilled the beans on his favourite Latin artists and much more in an ‘Ask Anything Chat’ on social media. The video on Twitter has over 628 posts and over 2844 likes. The star answered multiple fan questions over a span of 7 minutes.

When someone asked him about his favourite Latin artists, he said- ‘Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, Colombian singer-songwriter J Balvin, and Becky G, an American singer-songwriter.’

Jungkook performed on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series in New York amid bad weather in July. While the handsome hunk became the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the GMA, the performer shared that he wasn’t doing well and his health ‘got worse’ after he landed in New York while interacting with his fans in a live session.

While interacting with fans, he said, “To be honest my condition wasn’t that good either and it got worse once I landed. But don’t worry, it’s getting better… it’s not Covid-19, I got it tested.” The multi-talented personality also added, as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, “I prepared a mic since my throat condition isn’t that good.” He also said, “Due to the weather, the concert was cancelled after the rehearsal, so it was unfortunate.”

Sharing his thoughts about the music video Seven, Jungkook said, “I wanted to see your reactions, the music video is quite fun right? How should I say, somewhat the plotline and theme isn’t something you get to see usually in music videos.” He added, “I remember now shooting the music video here it was quite hard. The weather was cold but since the water was warm, I didn’t catch a cold.”

Speaking about the funeral scene in the music video, Jungkook said, “The scene you guys like the most, I think it comes out here. It’s a scene that makes one annoyed, right? (laughs).”