BTS member Jungkook performed on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series in New York amid bad weather. While the handsome hunk became the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the GMA, the performer shared that he wasn’t doing well and his health ‘got worse’ after he landed in New York while interacting with his fans in a live session.

🐰 the scene you guys like the most, i think it comes out here.. it’s a scene that makes one annoyed*, right ? 😆 [T/N: 킹받다 is a slang for when someone find something cringey and annoying and sometimes funny, at the same time] pic.twitter.com/O3rbXmTEfe — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) July 14, 2023

While interacting with fans, he said, “To be honest my condition wasn’t that good either and it got worse once I landed. But don’t worry, it’s getting better… it’s not Covid-19, I got it tested.” The multi-talented personality also added, as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, “I prepared a mic since my throat condition isn’t that good.” He also said, “Due to the weather, the concert was cancelled after the rehearsal, so it was unfortunate.”

Sharing his thoughts about the music video Seven, Jungkook said, “I wanted to see your reactions, the music video is quite fun right? How should I say, somewhat the plotline and theme isn’t something you get to see usually in music videos.” He added, “I remember now shooting the music video here it was quite hard. The weather was cold but since the water was warm, I didn’t catch a cold.”

Speaking about the funeral scene in the music video, Jungkook said, “The scene you guys like the most, I think it comes out here. It’s a scene that makes one annoyed, right? (laughs).”

Jungkook cut the strawberry cake during the live session during and said, “I heard the cake is quite expensive so I wanted to try it. It is delicious.” Before signing off, he said, “I am always thankful (to you) and as I always move keeping you guys in mind. You guys too please cheer for me steadily and I’ll also keep working hard while thinking of you guys.. I’ll keep running.”