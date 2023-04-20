K-pop singer and BTS member Jeon Jung-kook aka Jungkook has made a major donation to a children’s hospital in Seoul in a bid to support the medical expenses of children from lower-income families. As reported by the South Korean media, the youngest member of BTS has donated a whopping amount of 1 billion won (nearly Rs 6.2 crore) to the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. It is pertinent to note that Jungkook is not one from BTS to make such a charitable donation. Other members of the K-pop band have also made several donations in the past.

As mentioned in the statement by the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, while the donation has been made for the benefit of sick children and their families, the hospital also plans to use it for the treatment of children from low-income families and for the integrated care center project. The hospital has also thanked Jungkook for his gesture, further adding that without such donations, it becomes hard to sustain operations.

Jungkook said in a statement, “I hope my donation can be a bit of a help to children in danger, and I hope children can smile happily.”

BTS’ donations

In several instances in the past, the K-pop band has made news for their gigantic donations. Starting from donations to Black Lives Matter to giving out huge contributions for aiding Turkey earthquake victims, UNICEF Korea, and also Live Nation, the band and its members have never refrained from lending a helping hand to those in need.

On the work front

In the meantime, Jungkook is gearing up for releasing his official solo debut. Another member, J-Hope, recently began his compulsory military service, becoming the band’s second member to join the army.

The oldest member of BTS, Jin also joined the army in December last year. The other members including RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are yet to join the South Korean military.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.