BTS' Jimin replies after receiving Ken's guitar from Barbie's Ryan Gosling, shares cute reaction to their similar attire

Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in Barbie is garnering love and praises from fans across the globe

Last Updated:July 25, 2023 14:19:13 IST
The handsome hunk of Hollywood, Ryan Gosling, who is currently garnering praises for his portrayal of Ken in Margot Robbie starrer Barbie, is also getting love from BTS star Jimin fans, as he wore a black shirt with tassel fringes and floral embroidery as Ken, which was donned by the K-Pop star in Permission To Dance.

Jimin also reacted after he received a guitar from Ryan Gosling and posted a clip, where he said, “Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it. And I look forward to watching it, go Barbie.”

 

The multi-talented personality looked smart and dashing in a white and black striped full-sleeve T-shirt, grey pants and shoes. Sharing the clip he wrote, “Thanks for having my outfit in #BarbieTheMovie! You rocked it, Ken (guitar emoji).”

 

Published on: July 25, 2023 14:19:13 IST

