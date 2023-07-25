The handsome hunk of Hollywood, Ryan Gosling, who is currently garnering praises for his portrayal of Ken in Margot Robbie starrer Barbie, is also getting love from BTS star Jimin fans, as he wore a black shirt with tassel fringes and floral embroidery as Ken, which was donned by the K-Pop star in Permission To Dance.

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

Jimin also reacted after he received a guitar from Ryan Gosling and posted a clip, where he said, “Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it. And I look forward to watching it, go Barbie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

The multi-talented personality looked smart and dashing in a white and black striped full-sleeve T-shirt, grey pants and shoes. Sharing the clip he wrote, “Thanks for having my outfit in #BarbieTheMovie! You rocked it, Ken (guitar emoji).”