BTS' Jimin replies after receiving Ken's guitar from Barbie's Ryan Gosling, shares cute reaction to their similar attire
Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in Barbie is garnering love and praises from fans across the globe
The handsome hunk of Hollywood, Ryan Gosling, who is currently garnering praises for his portrayal of Ken in Margot Robbie starrer Barbie, is also getting love from BTS star Jimin fans, as he wore a black shirt with tassel fringes and floral embroidery as Ken, which was donned by the K-Pop star in Permission To Dance.
Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn
— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023
Related Articles
Jimin also reacted after he received a guitar from Ryan Gosling and posted a clip, where he said, “Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it. And I look forward to watching it, go Barbie.”
View this post on Instagram
The multi-talented personality looked smart and dashing in a white and black striped full-sleeve T-shirt, grey pants and shoes. Sharing the clip he wrote, “Thanks for having my outfit in #BarbieTheMovie! You rocked it, Ken (guitar emoji).”
#지민뉴스 230725🔎
오후1️⃣1️⃣개 + 쏠쏠정보1️⃣개
오후9시까지 좋아요💛
빌드업 美쳤다! 지민X라이언 고슬링 기타 선물 ‘화답’
🔸️스타뉴스https://t.co/h81uHHJDfN
🔸️스포TVhttps://t.co/TqMoVZPIbF
🔸️매일경제https://t.co/RglGUctTcr
🔸️텐아시아https://t.co/9C4z8ZwuK8
⬇️ 타래 pic.twitter.com/KjEjs56796
— 잇지민💛 (@itJIMIN1013) July 25, 2023
JIMIN X BARBIE
JIMIN X KEN
JIMIN X Ryan Gosling #JiminxKen #BarbieMovie📷 #JiminIsKen 🎸 #JIMIN https://t.co/39HBs5cOcV pic.twitter.com/Q2DtcqlY2w
— Gjmcnd (@gimmyojin1) July 25, 2023
JIMIN JIMIN #JiminDominates2023
Congratulations Jimin #jiminisken #JIMIN#Barbie pic.twitter.com/XqjOMT0LqX
— Salut Martinez M (@Coqui96M) July 25, 2023
🌝7월 25일 오후 #지민 기사 추가‼️
BTS 지민, 라이언 고슬링이 선물한 기타 인증…＂너무 마음에 들어＂
12 https://t.co/XSk1G87vBe
SBS
JIMIN JIMIN
JIMIN X BARBIE #BarbieMovie#JiminIsKen 🎸 #LikeCrazy #SetMeFree_Pt2 #Jimin_FACE #JIMIN @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/iLzSVvwJ5g
— 🐥3청JIMIN¹³ⒻⒶⒸⒺ j.m🌙 (@Cremapresso) July 25, 2023
울지민이 켄고슬링한테 받은
깁슨 커스텀 메이드기타
원래도 한정판 특별제작품
솔아 되서 기다려야 하는 싸이트많음
메탈그룹 엘리스엔체인지 기타리스트 요구에 맞춰 제작 그의 이름도 새겨져있음
자단나무와지판은 상렵수고/알고 싶었음ㅋ뒷태 옆태 매끈하게 섹쉬
지민이 처럼 #JiminIsKen pic.twitter.com/OEBmwm4F0j
— ᶠᵃᶜᵉ¹³위대한망개님과김치뽂음밥 (@pjm1_1013) July 25, 2023
also read
This Delhi cafe serves edible ‘Pink Shoe’ dessert inspired by Margot Robbie's Barbie
The movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has created buzz for a long time. More so, because of the clash of dates with another box office release of Christopher Nolan's masterpiece Oppenheimer.
UK PM Rishi Sunak enjoys 'Barbenheimer week' with family, shares picture
The family picture in front of the screen board shows British PM Rishi Sunak posing with wife Akshata Murthy and daughters Krishna and Anoushka
From pink screen to wrong subtitles: Technical glitches in theatres unite Oppenheimer with Barbie
A technical glitch during the screening of Oppenheimer led to an unexpected fusion with Barbie, making it the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon