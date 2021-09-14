BTS, Coldplay to collaborate for single My Universe, out on 24 September
In February, BTS covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number 'Fix You' on MTV Unplugged, sparking rumours of a potential collaboration.
After months of speculation, British band Coldplay and South Korean music sensation BTS on Monday confirmed they are joining hands for a single titled 'My Universe.'
The track is slate to release on 24 September.
Both the groups made the announcement on social media.
Check out Coldplay's announcement on Instagram
Check out the tweets by Big Hit, the label behind BTS
#Coldplay X #BTS - My Universe https://t.co/Iyf5QVrN3l #ColdplayXBTS #MyUniverse https://t.co/8MBuWnuM0m — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021
Check out our exclusive preview clip of My Universe with #Coldplay!
https://t.co/Y3yf2jWQKB#ColdplayXBTS #MyUniverse #BTS #방탄소년단
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021
BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series Released ahead of the premiere of BTS' 'Permission to Dance' MV (Shorts Challenge version).
In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number 'Fix You' on MTV Unplugged.
The British group later shared a link of BTS' special performance on Twitter, writing "beautiful" in Korean, and signed "Love" in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland.
Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.
On Sunday night, BTS won the best group and best K-pop act trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards.
With inputs from Press Trust of India.
also read
Man claims in court R Kelly sexually exploited him in exchange of music career
After several days of testimony from women claiming they were groomed and sexually abused by R Kelly, a man took the witness stand at the New York City trial to say the R&B star exploited him in the same way when he was a high school student.
Certified Lover Boy review: Drake's new album is more of the same
Certified Lover Boy is an almost 90-minute experience of navel gazing that might work with his fans who remain reluctant to admit to the sameness of Drake’s works.
Benny Dayal breaks down his arsenal as a performer: Bolly Funk, multilingual vocals, and training in classical dance
Multitude is par for the course with Benny Dayal. Be it the languages he sings in, his jackets and accessories collections, or even the instruments he likes to tinker with, Benny is frequently experimenting out of his core, thus making him an even more exciting musician to be around.