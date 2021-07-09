Permission To Dance is BTS' third all-English track and has been co-written by English singer Ed Sheeran, along with Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews.

BTS has unveiled a brand new track 'Permission to Dance' Belonging to the dance-pop genre, Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac have also collaborated on the song.

Just as the lyrics go, the song spreads the message that you don’t need permission to dance to your heart’s content, dedicated to anyone who is having a bad day or is discouraged in the face of reality. The dance moves are easy to emulate so that anyone can effortlessly dance along to the free-spirited yet familiar BTS style choreography.

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi have also teamed up to deliver their new track Stay centres around the two artists singing to a distant lover, pleading with them to stay no matter what.

Meanwhile, BTS' latest summer smash hit 'Butter' has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks, which marks their longest run on the No.1 spot. The septet will show the US TV premiere of 'Permission to Dance' on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for two nights on 13 and 14 July.

Stay isn’t the first time The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber have collaborated. Laroi also featured in Bieber’s last album, Justice, with Chance the Rapper and Givēon.