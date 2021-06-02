This development has brought BTS to be the fourth artist in Billboard Hot 100’s history to debut with the most Number Ones.

After breaking Youtube and Spotify records, South Korean band BTS’ latest single Butter has soared high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has made its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Billboard Global 200, and the Billboard Global chart (excluding the USA).

This big leap has brought the group to be the fourth artist in Billboard Hot 100’s history to debut with the most Number Ones.

The song Butter has become BTS’ fourth Number one song after Dynamite, Savage Love and Life Goes On.

According to Billboard, Butter has earned 32.2 million US streams and sold 2,42,800 downloads in the week ending 27 May. The song so far has attracted 18.1 million radio airplay audiences in the week ending 30 May.

Currently, Butter is the 1,125th Number 1 in Hot 100 history and the 54th to debut at the top.

Soon after this news went viral, the BTS group said; “We released Butter to bring a fun song that anyone can enjoy. We’re happy and honoured that the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again. We wouldn’t have gotten our fourth chart-topping song without everyone’s love and support”. They also thanked fans for enjoying the song and promised to work even harder to deliver refreshing and passionate music.

Last month, Guinness World Records announced that BTS’s Butter broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May.

Recently, the pop icons performed at Billboard Music Awards 2021 followed by a second performance at The Late Show Stephen Colbert and a third on the Good Morning America 2021 Summer Concert Series on 28 May.