Guinness World Records confirmed that BTS' Butter music video had the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million views.

BTS recently released their latest track 'Butter' which has already registered quite a few world records to its name.

BTS is a seven-member Korean band that includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. According to Guinness World Records, the music video has the most number of viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million views.

Ever since its release on 21 May, Butter also registered the most number of views within 24 hours with over 108 million views. Soon after its release, the track has become the most-viewed YouTube music video by a K-pop group in a day.

five: ️ We've confirmed a new batch of records set by @BTS_twt during the release of their latest single 'Butter' - including having the most viewers for the premiere of a video on @YouTube https://t.co/7GifjrD7rQ#BTSButter — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 25, 2021

As per the latest stats, the music video, titled BTS Butter Official MV, has more than 217 million views currently. Other than YouTube, the song also broke the record of the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours with over 11 million global streams.

With this big leap, Butter has left behind singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and popular star Justin Bieber’s song 'I Don’t Care' by 64,946 streams.

'Butter' is BTS’ second English song after 'Dynamite' that was released last year. It has also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for a South Korean group in 2020 amid the pandemic.

At the recently held Billboard Music Awards 2021, BTS had performed on the single for the first time.