Pop star Britney Spears who is fairly active on social media often goes viral for repeatedly deactivating and reactivating her social media pages including Instagram and Twitter. Over time, this has become a repetitive practice, leaving her fans concerned about her well-being. Notably, this went to the next level when some of her fans called up the cops to carry out a welfare check on her, fearing something wrong after she deleted her Instagram page last month. Days after that incident, the Pop princess recently shared another video exhibiting an ‘accent’ with a mix of British and Australian. While showing off a few outfits to her fans, the singer also asked them to “not cops on her” if she deletes her Instagram this time.

Britney Spears‘ recent video goes viral

In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Britney begins by speaking about a dress that she made for herself with the help of a friend. She further shows off a sheer pink dress with studs all over it mentioning that it was sent by a company.

“I can’t believe it. I am just saying! Hey now, so proud! I didn’t even have to make it myself. Thank you company for sending me this dress. Thank you,” Britney said. Soon after showing off the dress in front of the camera, she urges her fans to not call the cops this time if she deletes her Instagram account. It is directly after this when Britney goes on to run madly across the room and shouts, “Don’t ever be a roller coaster.”

While she disappears from the camera for a brief period, she comes back with another dress from yet another unnamed company. It is a nude-colored strapless dress with fringes over it. The video later closes with Britney running with the same pink dress in her hand and repeating, “Never be a roller coaster!!!”

Watch the video:

The singer also added an interesting caption to the post that read, “Stay humble out there, y’all!!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star. now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps…”

Filmed inside the bedroom, Britney Spears was seen dressed in a casual yellow crop top with white shorts.

