Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reacted to the claims made by the pop musician's former partner, Kevin Federline.

Kevin Federline stated that his two sons with Britney Spears — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 are not interested in seeing her in an interview. Federline insisted to the tabloid that the teenagers did not love their mother, saying, "The guys have decided they are not seeing her right now. They haven't seen her in a few months. They decided against attending her wedding.

Federline added that he has found it difficult to explain to his two sons why Spears decided to share practically naked images online. Federline told his sons, "Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself," according to The Daily Mail. "However, that doesn't change the fact that it harms people. It's hard. I have no idea what it must be like for teenagers to have to attend high school."

Taking to the story section on her Instagram, Spears reacted to Federline's statements with, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me that the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram."

She spoke out against Federline once again in an Instagram post. She wrote:

"Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!!," she wrote in part. "I'm only human and I've done my best...I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!! I daringly would like for the Federline's to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made it much worse when their children were extremely young!!!"

Regarding Spears' social media posts and how they are more "modest" than those shared by others and in commercials, Sam Asghari also made a statement in favour of his wife on his Instagram Story. He wrote:

"There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Asghari continued. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realise the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

