You are here:

British rock band Radiohead to take a year long sabbatical from music, says drummer Philip Selway

Singer Thomas Yorke-fronted English rock band Radiohead is taking a "year away" from working together.

Drummer Philip Selway made the revelation in an interview with NME.

"There are always conversations going on, but we've always got other projects going on. This is kind of a year away from Radiohead, but we will pick that up again," Selway said.

Asked whether they would return in 2021, he teased, "We'll see. We're talking."

The band also features brothers guitarist Jonny and bassist Colin Greenwood, and guitarist Ed O'Brien.

Radiohead's most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool released in 2016. NME notes that the band uploaded its entire discography on YouTube alongside 18 hours worth of outtakes from OK Computer.

The members have also been pursuing their individual projects — Yorke scored Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria in 2018 and then released a solo album ANIMA alongside a short film of the same name. O'Brien has an upcoming Brazillian inspired solo album titled EOB.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 12:10:39 IST