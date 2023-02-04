Bride-to-be Kiara Advani is all smiles as she jets off to Jaisalmer for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra; watch video

Fans can’t keep calm as they await every update of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani‘s wedding. Rumours have long been swirling around their destination wedding in Rajasthan, though neither of them have confirmed anything yet. Now, fans have caught Kiara Advani and her family at the Mumbai airport. Kiara was seen glowing in white and pink attire as she jetted off for Jaisalmer with her parents, Jagdeep and Genevieve Advani. If reports are to be believed, the couple will get married in a grand ceremony on Monday, 6 February 2023. Videos of the actress at the Mumbai airport are going viral on social media.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Dressed in a completely white outfit with a pink shawl, bride-to-be Kiara looked her usual gorgeous self. Keeping it all simple, she also carried a sling bag as was seen standing at the entrance for a security check. One cannot miss that smile and happiness on her face as she waved back to the paparazzi. Sidharth was not spotted with her.

Notably, this came just a day after celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was spotted heading to Rajasthan for an upcoming wedding. Fans believe that the artist has been booked for Kiara and Sidharth’s mehendi ceremony.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding prep underway

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are believed to have been dating for quite a long time and are reportedly all set to get married this month. While both of them have been maintaining a silence over their wedding rumours, reports suggest that they will get married on 6 February at the Suryagrah Palace in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer city. The pre-wedding festivities are believed to take place on 4-5 February 2023.

The couple has reportedly invited some of their close friends to their wedding including actors like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra, among others.

