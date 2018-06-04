You are here:

Brian De Palma writing script for horror film based on Harvey Weinstein scandal; story will be set in Hollywood

Horror movie icon Brian De Palma has said that he is currently writing the script for a film based on the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse and harassment scandal.

The 77-year-old director, who became a force to reckon with after Carrie released in 1976, is set to return to the genre after a hiatus of over 40 years.

"I'm writing a film about this scandal, a project I'm talking about with a French producer," De Palma told French publication Le Parisien.

He added, "My character won't be named Harvey Weinstein but it will be a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and it will take place in the film industry.

De Palma did not reveal on how soon the script would be completed.

The director also has films such as Scarface, Dressed to Kill, The Untouchables and the original Mission: Impossible to his credit.

He recently wrapped up crime thriller Domino, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Carice van Houten and Guy Pearce and said working on the film was "a horrible experience" and that the film might not release.

Besides De Palma, playwright David Mamet is also working on a play about Weinstein.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 11:57 AM