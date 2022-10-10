Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been envoying hope and courage, inspiring women all around the world to fulfill their dreams. A celebrated writer, a powerful icon of women empowerment and a skilful director, Tahira has exuded grace in every situation that life had to offer, defied patriarchal norms to carve her own name in the world of media and entertainment.

In an initiative aimed towards community building called ‘The Circle of Happiness’, organised by the real estate firm Rustomjee, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared the stage with eminent American psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger, who is the director of the longest study on happiness conducted by Harvard, and India’s first paraplegic DJ, Varun Khullar on ‘Finding Happiness through Hardship & Struggle’ in Mumbai.

Tahira adds, “It is an absolute delight to share a stage with Dr. Waldinger and Varun. I did have breast cancer. But I cannot say that my problem is bigger than someone who’s having a financial problem or a relationship problem. Problems aren’t bigger or smaller, it all depends upon one’s life state. If a person’s life state is strong, they can brave any situation. I also practice Nichiren-Buddhism where significance of each life is given lot of prominence. Of course, we cannot brush the problem under the carpet but we can deal with it in a positive manner with a change of perspective.”

India’s first paraplegic DJ, Varun Khullar, further added, “When I met with an accident, I used to question, ‘Why me?’ But once I accepted everything, things changed.” Dr. Robert Waldinger further added, “We wrongly consider aging as a process of decline but as we grow older, we get better at doing things.”

It is the breast cancer awareness month and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has always championed awareness regarding early detection and continues to emancipate women all around the world to speak up, share and own their journeys. Tahira has also recently completed directing her first feature film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti.’

