Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni

One of the most awaited movie spectacles of 2022 and a landmark moment in Indian cinema, Brahmāstra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Director Ayan Mukerji speaks on this momentous occasion, “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true!”

Ahead of the trailer, Ranbir Kapoor had said in a video, “I don’t know if I will ever get an opportunity to be a part of a film like Brahmastra. We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver, kidney, and everything to make this film. I truly hope and pray that it excited, delights and engages you guys. Do not miss the trailer tomorrow and drop your reaction in the comment. I am not on social media but I’ll be reading all of them and answering some of your questions right here. I think it’s the right time to say ‘Aab Khel Shuru’. See you guys at the movie, 9th September." The video was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram account.

