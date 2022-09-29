Ayan Mukerji’s third Bollywood movie as a filmmaker, Brahmastra has been a money spinner at the ticket windows. By Wednesday, the magnum opus had reportedly minted more than 400 crores at the box office across the globe. And therefore it won’t be wrong to say that after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the masses have showered their love upon the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer. Now, the two-day event of FICCI Frames Fast Track kick-started in Mumbai on 27 September and its second day witnessed Brahmastra director and producer duo Ayan and Karan Johar gracing the event. At India’s biggest media and entertainment convention, KJo was quizzed if there was any instance of creative disagreement between him and Ayan during the making of the movie. And what he replied might leave all the Bollywood fans astonished.

While we all know very well that delivering such a massive blockbuster amid the pandemic is surely not a piece of cake, if such a big project incorporates the hard work of many people it also witnesses many opinions. However, Karan revealed that he and Ayan never had any clash in terms of creative differences. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker explained that because every little aspect of Brahmastra took birth in Ayan’s imagination, he can only give his opinion. “To be honest, not at all. This was this (film) was completely born within Ayan. Every bit of the film, every element, every part of it, and every aspect of it was created within his imagination and visualization. There was no way you could disagree. Because how can you disagree with someone’s visualization? I can give my input but there was never a disagreement,” Pinkvilla quoted Karan as saying.

However, Ayan revealed that the movie’s much-loved song Kesariya was earlier shot differently and when Karan saw it and commented on it, Ayan realised that the video needs to be treated differently. Ayan said that the video of the song included “a big Kaali Puja sequence,” watching the sequence Karan was “hash” and “really bit**** about it”. At that moment, Karan was quick to deny it and revealed that he claimed “that the scene was very terrible” and asked “to re-shoot it.” Karan said, “Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said ‘What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?’ Why were they dancing? Kesariya was shot differently.” KJo explained that the tunes were the same but the song was treated differently and then they “shot the Kalli Puja scene.” Karan went on to say that they “had to compromise Isha’s backstory for the creative pace” of the movie and claimed it to be the “creative adjustment.”

