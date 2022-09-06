Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji announce special fan screening

Just three days ahead of its release, the soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have added to the hype around the movie after the actress revealed that they have finally watched the entire film in 3D.

After a long delay due to the pandemic, the most talked about film of the year, Brahmastra is finally set to see the light of the day. Just three days ahead of its release, the soon-to-be parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have added to the hype around the movie after the actress revealed that they have finally watched the entire film in 3D. Taking to her official Instagram account, Alia dropped a video and revealed that she along with Ranbir, Ayan Mukerji, and the entire Brahmastra crew enjoyed the first screening in the theatre. In addition, to ensure that it creates enough buzz around the adventure drama ahead of its release, the trio in the video also revealed that there will be a special fan screening held on 8 September in Mumbai, as eight is the couple’s lucky number.

While posting the video, Alia wrote in the caption, “Attention! Attention!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo.” The video opens by showing Alia, Ranbir, and Ayan sitting in a theatre with their 3D glasses. Alia can be heard saying, “We have some special news. But before we get into that, we are right now watching Brahmastra in 3D for the first time together. This is for the first time. It’s unreal.” While Alia was speaking, Ranbir can be heard continuously saying, “Can’t believe it only.” Clad in an olive green dress and a faded jacket atop it, Alia continues further, “We have our crew members also. They are sitting ready with their 3D glasses, so sweetly and silently. Ayan takes over now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Continuing after Alia, the filmmaker said, “This is a huge moment for us to see the film finally complete in this form.” However, while they both were speaking, Ranbir continuously kept repeating that he could not believe that Brahmastra is finally releasing. Responding to him Ali can be heard saying, “You have repeated this for the fourth time.” As soon as Alia dropped the video both Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan took to the comments section to shower their love upon them. While Neetu Kapoor commented on a handful of starry-eyed and high-five emoticons, Soni Razdan wrote, “Enjoy and all the best for all the rest.” On the other hand, Alia took to the stories on her Instagram account to post a picture that reveals the details about the pre-release screening.

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy, revolving around its own universe, called Astraverse, and will hit the theatres on 9 September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.