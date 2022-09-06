Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji announce special fan screening
Just three days ahead of its release, the soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have added to the hype around the movie after the actress revealed that they have finally watched the entire film in 3D.
After a long delay due to the pandemic, the most talked about film of the year, Brahmastra is finally set to see the light of the day. Just three days ahead of its release, the soon-to-be parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have added to the hype around the movie after the actress revealed that they have finally watched the entire film in 3D. Taking to her official Instagram account, Alia dropped a video and revealed that she along with Ranbir, Ayan Mukerji, and the entire Brahmastra crew enjoyed the first screening in the theatre. In addition, to ensure that it creates enough buzz around the adventure drama ahead of its release, the trio in the video also revealed that there will be a special fan screening held on 8 September in Mumbai, as eight is the couple’s lucky number.
While posting the video, Alia wrote in the caption, “Attention! Attention!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo.” The video opens by showing Alia, Ranbir, and Ayan sitting in a theatre with their 3D glasses. Alia can be heard saying, “We have some special news. But before we get into that, we are right now watching Brahmastra in 3D for the first time together. This is for the first time. It’s unreal.” While Alia was speaking, Ranbir can be heard continuously saying, “Can’t believe it only.” Clad in an olive green dress and a faded jacket atop it, Alia continues further, “We have our crew members also. They are sitting ready with their 3D glasses, so sweetly and silently. Ayan takes over now.”
View this post on Instagram
Continuing after Alia, the filmmaker said, “This is a huge moment for us to see the film finally complete in this form.” However, while they both were speaking, Ranbir continuously kept repeating that he could not believe that Brahmastra is finally releasing. Responding to him Ali can be heard saying, “You have repeated this for the fourth time.” As soon as Alia dropped the video both Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan took to the comments section to shower their love upon them. While Neetu Kapoor commented on a handful of starry-eyed and high-five emoticons, Soni Razdan wrote, “Enjoy and all the best for all the rest.” On the other hand, Alia took to the stories on her Instagram account to post a picture that reveals the details about the pre-release screening.
Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy, revolving around its own universe, called Astraverse, and will hit the theatres on 9 September.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Will Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra be able to recover its budget of 410 crores?
While the trailer and the songs of Brahmāstra have already accelerated the expectation on a different level, now the budget of 410 crore of the film is taking over the corners while leaving us all with a question will it be able to recover the amount in a phase that Bollywood is going through?
National Cinema Day: Brahmastra and other films to be available at Rs. 75
The MAI’s decision to sell movie tickets at Rs. 75 comes days after the US cinema association announced that they would offer movie tickets for as low a price as $3 dollars (Rs 239, approx) on their National Cinema Day, 3 September.
‘Brahmastra’ will take Indian culture to the world, says Rajamouli
Stating that a film like 'Brahmastra' will take Indian culture to the world, S.S. Rajamouli of 'RRR' and 'Baahubali' fame said on Wednesday that what he liked the most about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus is that it is a commercial way of telling the story of 'astras'.