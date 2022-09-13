Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has created and shattered many records at the global box office.

Amid the Boycott Bollywood trend, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva released on the big screens and shut the mouth of the trolls, who were spreading negativity about the film on social media.

The mega-budget action-adventure fantasy drama opened to packed houses and created and shattered several records at the box office. So, let’s have a glimpse at some of its milestones…

Top worldwide grosser

With the gross collections of Rs 225 crore, Brahmastra became the first Bollywood film to top the worldwide weekend chart for 9-11 September beating many Hollywood biggies.

Biggest Bollywood opener of 2022

With the first-day collections of Rs 36.50 crore (including dubbed versions), Brahmastra emerged the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 beating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11 crore) by a huge margin.

Biggest Bollywood opener post-pandemic

Apart from becoming the biggest opener of the year, the film also became the highest first-day grosser for a Bollywood film post-pandemic phase surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which had collected Rs 26.29 crore on its first day.

Alia Bhatt’s biggest opener

The Ayan Mukerji directorial emerged Alia Bhatt’s biggest opener overtaking Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore).

Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener

With the collections of Rs 36.50 crore (all versions), Brahmastra emerged as RK’s biggest opener beating Sanju (Rs 34.75 crore).



Ranbir Kapoor’s highest weekend grosser

Trumping Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju (Rs 120.06) crore, Brahmastra emerged RK’s highest weekend grosser with the humongous collections Rs 125.50 crore (including south dubbed versions).

Alia Bhatt’s highest weekend grosser

Apart from Ranbir, Brahmastra also emerged Alia’s highest weekend grosser beating Kalank and Gully Boy.

Top weekend chart in Australia

With A$903K, it became the first Indian film to top the weekend chart in Australia.

Apart from these, Brahmastra also became the biggest opening day and biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film in south dubbed languages.

