Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born to have its world premiere at 75th Venice Film Festival

Los Angeles: Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star Is Born, starring himself and Lady Gaga, is to have its world premiere at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

The festival announced the 31 August debut screening on 23 July, after it had been rumoured for days, reports variety.com.

Warner Bros.' new take on the classic tale that first hit the silver screen 81 years ago is scheduled for release in theatres in the US in October.

The film will play out of competition at Venice, which is steadily gaining in prestige as an awards launching pad for Hollywood product. Another crowd-pleasing musically themed movie, La La Land, as well as Gravity, Spotlight and The Shape of Water, all launched from the Lido.

The highly-anticipated A Star Is Born finds four-time Oscar nominee Cooper (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook) directing for the first time, and acting and singing as musician Jackson Maine, alongside Gaga, who plays struggling artist Ally. With Maine's encouragement, Ally's career ramps up, but their relationship suffers.

The new take on the story features tracks written by Cooper and Gaga together and in collaboration with musicians such as Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. Also appearing in the film are Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott.

The festival runs from 29 August to 8 September.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 16:36 PM