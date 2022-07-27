Brad Pitt's Bullet Train is set to release in India on 4th August
Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Bullet Train on August 4th in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Hollywood star Brad Pitt-led action comedy Bullet Train will hit the theatres in India on August 4, a day prior to its international release, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film, directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch, also features actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.
In the movie, Pitt stars as the seasoned assassin named Ladybug, who wants to give up his life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once on board, he and the other competing assassins discover that their objectives are all connected.
The role marks Pitt's first theatrical release since his Oscar-winning role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock will also be seen in a special role in the movie.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Bullet Train across theatres in the country in languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Robert Pattinson's The Batman is all set to premiere on Prime Video on 27th July
Directed by Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. Pictures, The Batman will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Prime Video.
Rosamund Pike's The Wheel of Time renewed for season three
Amazon has handed an early Season 3 renewal to its fantasy epic series The Wheel of Time, starring Gone Girl fame Rosamund Pike.
Universal Pictures unveils the first poster of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer; Have a look
Universal Pictures released the first poster of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer and it has 'The World Forever Changes' embossed over it.