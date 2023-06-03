Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways a few moons back but things are yet to be normal between the couple. The ‘Fight Club‘ star has taken legal action against his ex-wife for selling her portion of their shared French vineyard. Brad Pitt takes legal action against ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her portion of their shared French vineyard.

Pitt’s document reads- “Together they would create one of the first high-end rosé wines, branded as a family-owned, family-run French wine business. That strategy met with success. Under Pitt’s and Perrin’s stewardship, Miraval has grown into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded makers of rosé wine.”

The document added, “Jolie, though supportive of Pitt’s efforts on behalf of the family, did none of the work necessary for Miraval’s success. Instead, she stood by as Pitt invested money and sweat equity into the home and business in reliance on her promise to hold Miraval together, as well as the contractual rights her holding company Nouvel owed his.”

Pitt had accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of seeking to “inflict harm” on him by selling her 50 percent stake in their French vineyard to a Russian oligarch with “poisonous associations and intentions.”

The allegations, made in new court filings as part of Pitt’s lawsuit against Jolie over the sale of Chateau Miraval, are the latest barb in a bitter legal battle between the former Hollywood power couple who filed for divorce in 2016.

Pitt sued in February, saying the couple had agreed never to sell their interests without the other’s consent, and accusing Jolie of seeking “unearned” profits.

