Brad Pitt serves as weatherman, Jonas Brothers make special appearance in John Krasinski’s YouTube show Some Good News

Brad Pitt made a surprise cameo as a weatherman on the latest edition of John Krasinski’s Some Good News.

According to E!News, the 56-year-old star delivered the forecast during Sunday's episode of actor John Krasinski's YouTube series.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's report was precise but hilarious. After Krasinski asked how it looked outside, Pitt surprised viewers by sticking his neck out of his window and giving his two cents.

Pitt said, "Looks, uh, pretty good. Yeah." He wore a light green sweater and a dark cap for the quick cameo.

As fans can recall this isn't the first time Pitt had fulfilled these duties, Pitt also took on the weatherman role for The Jim Jefferies Show.

Krasinski also shared viral videos of heartwarming stories, in addition to covering the weather. He also discussed his virtual prom, which he hosted over the weekend with a little help from his star-studded pals. Not only did the event feature a mini-reunion with The Office's Rainn Wilson, but it also included performances by Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers. Chance the Rapper made a quick appearance, as well.

Celebs including Steve Carell, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda have all made appearances on the show, as well.

In late March, Krasinski launched the weekly series on Youtube. The show curates a set of fun and heartfelt stories from across the world to spread cheer and positivity amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

There is an accumulated fanbase, too. Each week, thousands of people tune in to see the broadcast. In fact, Krasinski's first episode with Carell has generated nearly 16.5 million views to date.

Watch the entire episode here



(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 11:11:30 IST