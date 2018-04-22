#BoycottAmazon becomes top trend on Twitter; company down voted for associating with Swara Bhasker on campaign

Outrage has been mounting on Twitter against Amazon India for associating with Anarkali of Aarah actor Swara Bhasker, whose recent tweets and views are being called 'anti Hindu'.

Bhasker was one of the many Indian celebrities who took to social media to express their anguish over the recent slew of rape cases in the country. Holding up placards that read out messages, celebrities like Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi among others had pleaded for #JusticeForOurChild.

In response, many people on Twitter attacked Amazon India for signing up Bhasker for a promotional campaign.

I cancelled my order on amazon right now just after knowing that amazon has business relations with @ReallySwara #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/HVtv6GIUzv — Rajan Singh (@_iRajput) April 19, 2018

Hey @amazonIN I am one of your Prime customer Honestly speaking i love purchasing from @amazonIN I am uninstalling amazon app @SwaraBhaskar who has disrespected my reigion as well as my country. So I Boycott Amazone#BoycottAmazon #BoycottDalalBollywood This is my contribution😠 pic.twitter.com/LOfzBBF48S — Deepak tiwari (@Deepu2200) April 22, 2018

Just cancelled my order of Tathagatha Roy's book on @amazonIN ,

38% discount but I won't give even 1 paisa to anti Hindus.

Thought of getting new laptop from Amazon in August when clg starts,that too dropped.#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/SlsymgJvys — Lelouch (@Vaishvanara) April 19, 2018

Some of them also downvoted the Amazon app on app stores explaining their reasons in the app reveiws.

Hi @amazonIN Just uninstalled your app for supporting anti-hindu fake feminist @ReallySwara . Attaching the screenshot of my review. I urge all hindus to boycott this app in large numbers. Show your strength by uniting for DHARMA#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/yz0orysd88 — Shubham Doneria (@Shubhamdoneria) April 19, 2018

The backlash seemingly had an effect on Amazon as it deleted one of its promotional posts featuring Bhasker, according to Buzzfeed. While the official reason for the deletion is yet to be revealed, The Indian Express reported that there was widespread speculation that the step was taken in response to the public backlash against Bhasker, and her association with the brand.

Bhasker was protesting an incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area where an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community disappeared near her house and was found gang-raped and murdered a week later.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 17:59 PM