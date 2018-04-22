You are here:

#BoycottAmazon becomes top trend on Twitter; company down voted for associating with Swara Bhasker on campaign

FP Staff

Apr,22 2018 17:55:30 IST

Outrage has been mounting on Twitter against Amazon India for associating with Anarkali of Aarah actor Swara Bhasker, whose recent tweets and views are being called 'anti Hindu'.

Bhasker was one of the many Indian celebrities who took to social media to express their anguish over the recent slew of rape cases in the country. Holding up placards that read out messages, celebrities like Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi among others had pleaded for #JusticeForOurChild.

In response, many people on Twitter attacked Amazon India for signing up Bhasker for a promotional campaign.

Some of them also downvoted the Amazon app on app stores explaining their reasons in the app reveiws.

The backlash seemingly had an effect on Amazon as it deleted one of its promotional posts featuring Bhasker, according to Buzzfeed. While the official reason for the deletion is yet to be revealed, The Indian Express reported that there was widespread speculation that the step was taken in response to the public backlash against Bhasker, and her association with the brand.

Bhasker was protesting an incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area where an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community disappeared near her house and was found gang-raped and murdered a week later.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 17:59 PM

tags: #Anti-nationalist #BuzzPatrol #Kathua #nationalist #Swara Bhasker #Twitter

Swara Bhasker to star in second web series Rasbhari, after success of It's Not That Simple

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Weeding trailer to reportedly release on 19 April

Kathua rape case: Kalki Koechlin, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha campaign for #JusticeFor*****

