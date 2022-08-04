The trailer shows how Alia’s character was in an abusive relationship with her husband and one day she decides to avenge all the domestic violence she faced. However, some people are not impressed with the apparent storyline as shown in the trailer. Some users believe that violence against men should not be encouraged as one user tweeted, “Why is domestic violence against men normalised and even worse mocked.”

A few even went to the extent of comparing Darlings as the Indian version of the infamous Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp trial. A user tweeted, “Thousands of male victims were traumatised after watching the trailer of Alia Bhatt's movie Darlings.”

For a section of people, the movie seems to promote misandry as well. As one user tweeted, “Everyone should #BoycottAliaBhatt for making a misandrist movie like Darlings. For Bollywood, domestic violence against men is a matter of joke. Pathetic.”

However, it should be noted that the movie also highlights domestic violence against women. Alia stars as a victim of domestic abuse who decides to take matters into her own hands. The movie deals with a serious subject with a dark comedy undertone without it being insensitive on the matter. Darlings is written by Reen, Parveez Sheikh and Vijay Maurya.

Speaking to Variety, Alia Bhatt said, “The minute you’re aware that you’re walking a very thin line, it’s a very tight rope into being insensitive.”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress added that the movie does not ever make fun of the subject or anything around the subject of domestic violence or abuse. She said that it is rather the characters that are very light and quirky who think that they have everything in control, but actually have nothing in control. “So that is where the humour really comes in. It’s more like a comedy of errors,” she was quoted as saying.

