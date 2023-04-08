Adiya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s whodunit Gumraah collected Rs. 1.10 crore on day one at the box-office. Remake of the Tamil hit Thadam, the film has garnered great word of mouth from critics and audiences alike. Despite having IPL, Ramzan and the south remake factor, the film has pulled in audiences to the theatre from all over India.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Mrunal Thakur talked about Gumraah and how she initially didn’t want to do the film. She revealed, “The essence of the original is the plot, obviously. The characters have become stronger. To be honest, I haven’t seen the original. When they narrated the story to me, they mentioned it to me that this is an adaptation. I came with the thought process that I don’t want to do the film. When I read the story, I really wanted to be a part of it, I was interested. And yes, identical twins do exist, my last producers Aman and Pawan are so identical.”

Talking about the challenges of playing a double role, Kapur told Firstpost, “One of the challenge is to create a distinction between the two characters. When you see the film, you’ll realize that we could not make the two characters look very different so we had to play with a little bit of clothes, little bit of hair, but mainly it was related to their behavior. The help I got was that both the characters were written on the page. The second challenge is that when you are shooting on the same day for both the characters, so that flipping between characters can be a bit challenging because you have to be very clear about being different. This challenge with one of the reasons why I said yes to the film.”

