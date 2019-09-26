Bosco ropes in Aditya Seal for dance-based horror comedy, will begin filming by February 2020

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis, who is all set to make his feature directorial debut with a dance-based horror comedy in 3D, has roped in Student of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal to play the lead.

Martis, who feels Seal's ' potential has not been fully tapped into yet', tells Mid-Day, "Aditya is a multi-talented artiste, who is a skilled dancer, actor and action performer. He fits the protagonist's shoes perfectly, and his personality will blend well with that of this character. We are finalising the screenplay, and should start the pre-production work by October."

Martis further adds the team aims to begin filming by February 2020.

The film will be Zee Studios' in-house production. The choreographer says he wants to explore his skills in the dancing world, without trying to attempt a film on the lines of Step Up. "So I came up with the concept of a dance-based horror comedy. It sets the platform to create something magical," Martis says in a statement.

"We are happy to have a young, talented performer like Aditya on board. It’s a never-seen-before genre that we are bringing to Indian audiences, especially targeted at kids, pre-teens and teens. The film will be mounted on a huge scale with an interesting ensemble cast. It's a delight to partner with Bosco, not only to direct the film, but also as a judge on our iconic show Dance India Dance," Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said in a statement.

Martis will also reportedly give a few participants from the reality show an opportunity to feature in his upcoming film.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 11:57:03 IST