Choreographer Bosco Martis to make directorial debut with dance-based horror comedy

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis is set to make his feature directorial debut with a dance-based horror-comedy in 3D. The film will be Zee Studios' in-house production and the choreographer said he wanted to explore his skills in the dancing world without trying to attempt a film on the lines of Step Up.

"So I came up with the concept of a dance-based horror-comedy. It sets the platform to create something magical," Bosco said in a statement. The choreographer said he is currently working on the screenplay with a team of writers.

"We are super excited to make the film with this unique, never-done-before genre in India. It's a delight to partner with Bosco, not only to direct the film, but also as a judge on our iconic show Dance India Dance," Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said in a statement.

We are proud to announce our next film with @BoscoMartis whose directorial debut with us is going to be India's first dance-horror film! pic.twitter.com/vA8wY89avm — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) April 18, 2019

Bosco will also be giving a few participants from the reality show an opportunity to feature in his upcoming film.

The film will be cast soon and Bosco said it will feature an A-lister. It is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of the year.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 13:56:13 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.