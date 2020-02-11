You are here:

Bong Joon-Ho's translator has her own 'fan base', Twitter claims she deserves an 'honorary Oscar'

FP Staff

Feb 11, 2020 11:49:30 IST

Bong Joon-Ho's big unprecedented (or maybe not so unexpected) win at the 2020 Oscars has left everyone overwhelmed. The South Korean filmmaker was a lot on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony with his class drama Parasite sweeping four Oscar honours.

However, for every time he was on the podium or red carpet, there was another voice right by his side, that of his interpreter. She has impressed many with her ability to effortlessly remember and seamlessly translate Joon-Ho's long speeches and hilarious ramblings.

Sharon Choi has been by Joon-Ho's side since the premiere of the film in May 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival. In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, Choi had said, "I'm just a huge fan of this film, and all the filmmakers. So it's been great," she said of working with the director for these past eight months. Joon-Ho added she had a big fan case, and aspired to be a filmmaker as well. He said he relied on her a lot.

According to The Guardian, Choi is 25 years old, and is Korean-American. She currently resides in Seoul, South Korea, and is also a director. At a post-Oscars interview, Bong was thrilled to tell reporters she is currently working on a feature-length script that he is excited and curious to read.

Check out some of the reactions here

Turns out Sharon Choi was the host of this year’s Oscars. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 10, 2020

parasite translator sharon choi i am free and available to hang out on thursday

— ASYA (@communistbabe) February 10, 2020

The Last Christmas actor Henry Golding and The Farewell director Lulu Wang are among her fans

Sharon Choi for president 🙌🏼❤️

— Henry Golding (@henrygolding) February 10, 2020

bong joon ho’s translator will u marry me — angel (@switchkrook_) December 11, 2019

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 11:49:30 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Oscars , oscars 2020 , Parasite , Shareworthy , Sharon Choi

also see

Oscars 2020: Twitter reacts to Bong-Joon Ho's 'drink all night' statement, Martin Scorsese falling asleep during Eminem's performance

Oscars 2020: Twitter reacts to Bong-Joon Ho's 'drink all night' statement, Martin Scorsese falling asleep during Eminem's performance

Oscars 2020: Leslie Jones reveals she 'abstained' from voting in most categories; cites 'no black people' as reason

Oscars 2020: Leslie Jones reveals she 'abstained' from voting in most categories; cites 'no black people' as reason

Bong Joon-ho interview: Parasite director decodes his Oscar-nominated masterpiece, and its thrilling climax

Bong Joon-ho interview: Parasite director decodes his Oscar-nominated masterpiece, and its thrilling climax