Bong Joon-Ho's translator has her own 'fan base', Twitter claims she deserves an 'honorary Oscar'

Bong Joon-Ho's big unprecedented (or maybe not so unexpected) win at the 2020 Oscars has left everyone overwhelmed. The South Korean filmmaker was a lot on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony with his class drama Parasite sweeping four Oscar honours.

However, for every time he was on the podium or red carpet, there was another voice right by his side, that of his interpreter. She has impressed many with her ability to effortlessly remember and seamlessly translate Joon-Ho's long speeches and hilarious ramblings.

Sharon Choi has been by Joon-Ho's side since the premiere of the film in May 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival. In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, Choi had said, "I'm just a huge fan of this film, and all the filmmakers. So it's been great," she said of working with the director for these past eight months. Joon-Ho added she had a big fan case, and aspired to be a filmmaker as well. He said he relied on her a lot.

According to The Guardian, Choi is 25 years old, and is Korean-American. She currently resides in Seoul, South Korea, and is also a director. At a post-Oscars interview, Bong was thrilled to tell reporters she is currently working on a feature-length script that he is excited and curious to read.

Check out some of the reactions here

Honestly, massive props to translator Sharon Choi. Her own charisma and intelligence helped connect the Parasite team's opinions and witty one-liners to the public and the industry. Her contributions demonstrate the value of collaboration in every step of filmmaking. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) February 10, 2020

Can we give an honorary award to Bong Joon Ho’s translator, Sharon Choi? She has been a knockout this award season! #Parasite #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rFzDKhsjS4 — MizDonDraper (@MizDonDraper) February 9, 2020

The lady Sharon Choi translator for the team #Parasite deserves appreciation for her quick choice of words at all the big stages they won. Heard that she has a fan club too.. Way to go Lady!😁💜 pic.twitter.com/yQnOxF1F9M — ᴶᵒᵒⁿ'ˢᴍᴏᴏɴᴘɪe⁷🌞ᴱᵍᵒ'ᵈ ᴴᵒᵇᶦᵘᵃʳʸ🌞 (@Joonie_Moonpie) February 10, 2020

Turns out Sharon Choi was the host of this year’s Oscars. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho's translator is the MVP of this year's awards season #Parasite pic.twitter.com/ROOs0tdjxc — Louisa Lim (@_louisalim_) December 10, 2019

parasite translator sharon choi i am free and available to hang out on thursday

— ASYA (@communistbabe) February 10, 2020

I will not rest until Sharon Choi receives an Honorary Oscar #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4HMU1z4OCq — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) February 10, 2020

The Last Christmas actor Henry Golding and The Farewell director Lulu Wang are among her fans

Sharon Choi for president 🙌🏼❤️

— Henry Golding (@henrygolding) February 10, 2020

DIRECTOR BONG!!!!!! SHARON CHOI!!!!!! Yes, I am screaming. pic.twitter.com/Anta3vHfFK — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) February 10, 2020

bong joon ho’s translator will u marry me — angel (@switchkrook_) December 11, 2019

arbituary tweet dedicated to Bong joon ho’s translator....so eloquent...so swift...my inspiration ... — Lauren (@kylauren_jpg) December 11, 2019

bong joon-ho and his translator sharon choi walking towards the stage everytime parasite sweeps another award pic.twitter.com/52FY9AcDfO — mariel (@cinemababy) February 4, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 11:49:30 IST