Boney Kapoor praises Ajith's performance in Nerkonda Paarvai: 'Hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon'

Boney Kapoor has copiously praised Tamil star Ajith for his performance in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama, Pink. The producer, who has financed the remake, said that he wishes to work with Ajith in a Hindi film soon.

Boney wrote on Twitter that he has three Hindi film scripts ready and hopes that Ajith gives his nod to at least one of them.

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 10, 2019

After Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney and Ajith will collaborate again on another film. “We are doing another film together and that will be scheduled to go on the floors in July 2019 and will be released on 10 April, 2020,” reports The Quint.

Also starring Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles, Nerkonda Paarvai has been directed by H Vinoth. Tariang reprised her role from the Hindi original.

The original film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, also starred Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi and Dhritiman Chatterjee. The film won critical and commercial acclaim, and took home a National Award.

Srinath has stepped into Pannu’s character while Ajith has taken over from Bachchan in the remake.

Nerkonda Paarvai hits screens on 10 August.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 15:01:08 IST

