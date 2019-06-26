Bond 25: Suspect arrested after hidden camera found in women's bathroom on film's set

The latest instalment in the James Bond franchise is presently in its production stage in England and it keeps running into trouble. Last week, a suspect was detained after a hidden camera was found in one of the women's toilets in Pinewood Studios, where Bond 25's shoot is taking place, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Thames Valley police arrested 49-year-old Peter Hartley, who was charged during the weekend, after the camera was found at the studio in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire.

However, the specific details of the case, like how Hartley is related to the hidden camera or if he is at all the culprit still remain in the dark. The police have not commented on the case either.

The Independent quoted a statement released by Pinewood Studios where they said, "We take this issue very seriously. We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation."

This incident is one among multiple hiccups the film's crew and cast have had to face, ever since the film's announcement. Recently, lead actor Daniel Craig underwent an ankle surgery after he succumbed to an injury on Bond 25 sets.

In early June, a controlled explosion on set heavily damaged the exterior of the iconic 007 stage.

Bond 25 will hit the theatres on 8 April, 2020.

