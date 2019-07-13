Bond 25: Christoph Waltz to reprise his super-villain role of Blofeld in Daniel Craig's upcoming spy film

Celebrated actor Christoph Waltz is set to return as antagonist Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the upcoming Bond 25. While the iconic character has been previously essayed by actors Donald Pleasence and Max von Sydow, Waltz first played the role in 2015's Spectre.

According to Variety, the movie is currently being filmed in London and Waltz is among a number of actors returning to reprise their roles.

The returning actors are Ralph Fiennes as M, the head of MI6; Rory Kinnear as Tanner, a loyal associate of Bond's; Ben Whishaw as Q, who presides over MI6's research and development department; Naomie Harris as Moneypenny; Léa Seydoux as the psychologist Dr Madeleine Swann; and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek will play the villain opposite to Daniel Craig's James Bond in the upcoming installment of the franchise. In a promotional video, Malek promised that he would give Bond a hard time in his 25th outing.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the James Bond film, which also features Rami Malek as the main villain along side new entrants Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen and Dali Benssalah.

Fukunaga, who came on board as a director after Danny Boyle exited the project over "creative differences". Variety reports that Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are the writers currently on board.

The currently untitled movie, which is Craig's fifth and final outing as the suave British spy, was previously filming in Jamaica.

The film is scheduled for release in the U.K. through Universal on 3 April, 2020, and in the U.S. through United Artists Releasing on 8 April, 2020.

