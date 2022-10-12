In mounting troubles for Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Bombay High Court while hearing the ongoing defamation case against him has reserved its order by further refusing to grant interim relief to the actor. The order came against the backdrop of a plea filed by Salman seeking relief in the case. As reported by Pinkvilla, the high court was hearing the matter on Tuesday following which, it reserved its order on Salman’s plea and the verdict is expected to be delivered shortly. Notably, this pertains to a defamation case that has been filed by the actor against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkar for posting defamatory posts against him on social media.

Following the incident, Salman filed a case against Kakkar and a few others in the Sessions Court further demanding the posts be removed and also to restrain from making such comments. However, after the court had refused to pass an injunction order against Ketan, Salman moved to the High Court.

In his plea to the court, the actor had also claimed that posts by Ketan were not only defamatory and derogatory against him and his family but also communally biased and had the potential to create a communal divide.

Salman Khan defamation case

Speaking about the matter, this came after Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkar took to social media and shared several posts against the actor and his family over illegal activities and encroachments. While alleging that the actor and his family carried out illegal activities at the farm, he also alleged illegal encroachments on the actor’s part in his Panvel property.

Following this, Salman filed a defamation case against Kakkar at the civil court and further sought the posts to be removed. He also contended that the defendants through their actions have been inciting communal violence by making ‘baseless and false’ statements based on religion.

However, the court refused to pass a restraining order stating that Ketan’s actions were those of a ‘whistle-blower’ and he placed on record evidence to back his actions, thus prompting the actor to reach out to the Bombay High Court in August.

