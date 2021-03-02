Bombay Begums, Coming 2 America, Falcon & Winter Soldier: What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar in March

The March streaming calendar includes Bombay Begums, Operation Varsity Blues on Netflix and Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video among others

It is the beginning of a new month again, which indicates that the digital calendar is brimming with new content, from romance, sci-fi fantasy to action extravaganzas.

This month is seeing the debut of Netflix’s Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal documentary, which gives an inside look at the headline-making 2019 scandal that landed actress Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and actress Felicity Huffman in prison. On the other hand, Amazon Prime will debut the highly anticipated film, Coming 2 America, which is the sequel to the hit Eddie Murphy film that premiered in 1988.

Time to mark the calendar, for we have collated a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, among several others in February.

Netflix

Moxie - 3 March

Directed by and starring Amy Poehler, Moxie follows a 16-year-old named Vivian who is inspired by her mother’s rebellious past. Vivian publishes an underground zine called Moxie, where she calls out the bias and wrongdoing going on in her high school and sparks a feminist movement among her classmates.

Waffles + Mochi - 16 March

The Netflix original series, hosted by Michelle Obama, is a documentary of sorts featuring two puppets, Waffles and Mochi. They travel around the world and figure out what it takes to become a chef.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal - 17 March

Netflix's Operation Varsity Blues shows a dramatised look at the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal, that also lead to the arrests of actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

The conspiracy to guarantee admission to elite institutions was arranged and designed by a man named Rick Singer, who will be dramatized by Matthew Modine in the film. Directed by Chris Smith, the docu offers an "innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients."

Bombay Begums - 8 March

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee, Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Manish Choudhary, Plabita Borthakur, Rituraj Singh and Ivanka Das.

The show revolves around five women across generations as they "wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India."

Yes Day - 12 March

Directed by Miguel Arteta, this family-friendly flick follows Allison and Carlos, played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez, who decide to give their three kids a 'Yes Day' – where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. "Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before," the streamer further describes the film.

The Irregulars - 26 March

Set in 19th-century London, The Irregulars - a group of misfits, work to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.

A spin-off on Sherlock Holmes, The Irregulars, is based on three of Arthur Conan Doyle's books on the infamous sleuth. The show's creator Tom Bidwell said that he reimagined the Baker Street Irregulars from Doyle's books into a slightly older group of teens. He made them the heroes of the story and not Holmes. "He plays a big part of it, don't get me wrong, but it's about the kids and their journeys," Bidwell told EW.

Pagglait - 26 March

After Ludo, Sanya has collaborated with Netflix on Pagglait, which is described as a dramedy about a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis. Sanya plays the role of the recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life, all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

Amazon Prime Video

Coming 2 America - 5 March

Eddie Murphy’s hit 1988 film Coming to America is finally getting its sequel on Amazon Prime. Murphy and actor Arsenio Hall are teaming up for the film, where their characters will again travel from their country of Zamunda to the New York City borough of Queens.

The follow-up, directed by Craig Brewer, finds an older Akeem reckoning with a grown daughter (played by KiKi Layne) who wants her own opportunity to rule the kingdom. He rushes back to New York with Semmi after learning that he fathered a son (Jermaine Fowler) there on his original visit

Invincible - 26 March

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

The series also stars Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, and Mark Hamill among others.

Disney+Hotstar

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - 19 March

The miniseries will feature the titular characters (played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively) and picks up after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which saw Chris Evans' Captain America pass his shield to Sam Wilson (Mackie). Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Zemo, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Zee5

Qubool Hai 2.0 - 12 March

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti return to reprise their roles of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya in ZEE’s Qubool Hai 2.0. The 10 episode series is a spin-off to the popular TV show Qubool Hai.

Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, it also stars Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Kavita Ghai and Gulfam Khan.

Alt Balaji

Sahir Raza's directorial The Married Woman is based on the novel of the same name penned by Manju Kapur. Ridhi Dogra plays the role of a dutiful married woman Astha, whose life is upended after crossing paths with Peeplika (Monica Dogra), an unconventional artist.

Apple TV+



Cherry - 12 March

The first production by Anthony and Joe Russo after their Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures, Cherry, is based upon a semi-autobiographical novel of the same name and stars friendly neighbourhood Spiderman aka Tom Holland in the lead.

It follows a US soldier (played by Holland) as he returns from Iraq and copes with PTSD as he navigates his life outside of war. The film initially released in a few select US theatres on 26 February before coming to AppleTV.