Boman Irani recently spoke about the success and response to his film Uunchai.

The response to the film has been emotional and fabulous. What is the sweetest reaction that you received?

The responses of the film has been emotional and fabulous. There are many responses which made me feel proud. It really comes from youngsters when they took their parents and grandparents to the theatre to watch the film. We not only saw youngsters going separately but also saw parents making their own friends group and going separately and apart from that families that gone together. Yesterday in the lift, the lift man shook my hand and then put my arm around him, and he said that I took my whole family to watch the movie and ‘Thank you sir’. I felt that it was such a warm reaction.

With a busy career like yours, how do you manage time for friends? And what does friendship mean to you now vs what it meant before?

Well, as actors, we all have busy days and a career to look after, and we also get tired. But we find time for friends even if we have to stretch a day longer than usual to meet friends, not every day but on occasions we meet and have a good time. There is time when we don’t meet often but a just a message or a call is good enough. I equally juggle my time for my friends and family members who are also my friends. In 1975, I lost a very dear friend of mine but the connection with his family continues to be the same. I have been celebrating new years with my friends and family since a long time and they mean a lot to me. Friendship is an unwritten contract; you don’t even know when you sign the contract and become so close, and you bond over the smallest things in your life. It’s a robotic movement to just land up for your friends in times of troubles and joy. I have been lucky to have a bunch of good close friends and that means a lot to me.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.