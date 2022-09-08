Yogita Bihani, a co-star in the movie Vikram Vedha, attended the special trailer debut
Actress Yogita Bihani, who is getting ready to make her big Bollywood debut with the release of Vikram Vedha this month, is praised by Saif Ali Khan at the exclusive trailer premiere.
All set to make her big bollywood debut with Vikram Vedha hitting the theatres this month, actress Yogita Bihani gets applauded by her co-star Saif Ali Khan at the special premiere of the film’s trailer.
Making a glamorous statement in a pink blazer dress at the trailer premiere, Yogita Bihani leaves a remarkable mark in everyone’s heart and mind with her refreshing appearance on the screen.
Yogita’s co-star Saif Ali Khan applauded Yogita for her role in the film. Talking about the same, Saif Ali Khan said, “I told this young lady, when I see her in the movie, it’s like a breath of fresh air with all those faces and the violence.” “Nice, so nice”, the actor complemented Yogita for being the exciting element of the film.
Carving her own path into the industry with her sheer hard work, Yogita Bihani has been gearing up for her debut movie.
At the moment, all eyes are on the 30th of September, when Vikram Vedha hits the silver screen and we get to witness Yogita Bihani’s stunning debut alongside Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Here's what the netizens have to say about Hrithik Roshan's character in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha
Ahead of its trailer release; let’s take a look at Netizens' reaction to Hrithik Roshan in his upcoming next Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.
Here's how Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's fans get to see Vikram Vedha trailer a day before the release
Spokesperson for the film shares, "The trailer of Vikram Vedha is set to launch on September 8th 2022. However, we have planned a special preview for fans to witness the trailer on the big screens on Wednesday, September 7th, a day prior to the digital launch."
Will Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha end Bollywood’s longest dry spell ever?
Right from Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn to Amitabh Bachchan, all have tried and failed. Will Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor bail Bollywood out with their biggies?