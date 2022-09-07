Samantha is set to make her first appearance on Hindi theaters with Yashoda.

After causing a whirlwind across quarters with the blockbuster success of her song ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa and her remarkable performance in the much acclaimed show ‘The Family Man‘, Samantha is set to make her first appearance on Hindi theaters with Yashoda.

While Yashoda isn’t Samantha’s Bollywood debut, the bilingual film will be dubbed and released in Hindi, amongst other languages, marking her first Hindi film release in theaters across the nation.

Introducing the world of the thriller film, the teaser of Yashoda will be unveiled on Friday, 9th September. Directed by the director duo Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

Playing an author-backed role in the new age plot, Samantha turns gritty in the edge-of-the-set action backed Yashoda.

Shouldered by the number one actress of India, the film touches base to the most number of languages for a female-led film, releasing in a total of 5 Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Without unraveling much details of the story, the makers, Sridevi Movies have churned the excitement of the audience to unfold the teaser, this Friday.

Co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan alongwith Samantha, the film is set to present a new avatar of the leading lady.

Backed by a strong technical crew, Yashoda onboarded a talented team of Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release this year.

