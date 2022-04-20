Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer Vicky Donor was directed by Shoojit Sircar. It was co-produced by John Abraham.

Today (April 20) is a special day for Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana as their debut film Vicky Donor released on this date 10 years back. The Shoojit Sircar directorial, which turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office, garnered rave reviews for its unconventional plot and star performances.

To celebrate this day, lead actress Yami Gautam shared a throwback post, where she is wearing a denim jacket with cream trousers. The Dasvi star is posing sitting on the corner side of a sofa and had the Vicky Donor poster hanging on the wall in the background. Posting the image, Yami wrote, “The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here! यह सोफ़ा भी यहीं था ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team. #VickyDonor”.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the throwback image from the sets of Vicky Donor where he is rehearsing for the first shot of the film along with director Shoojit Sircar. The actor captioned the picture, "Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot! It’s been 10 years already?! Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes. Thank you my guru @shoojitsircar da, @ronnie.lahiri and @thejohnabraham for trusting a rookie like me and making me believe that I can be a Hindi film hero! #10YearsOfVickyDonor."

Vicky Donor was produced by John Abraham, Ronnie Lahiri and Sunil Lulla under the banners of J.A. Entertainment, Eros International and Rising Sun Films.

