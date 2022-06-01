A Hinduphobic set of students at Oxford tried to pull down the voice of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri while on 'HumanityTour'.

While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files had addressed a strong issue of Hindu genocide in the Kashmir to the mass audience, it has not only evoked the hidden feelings of the millions but also gave voice to them. While the film has received great support from all across the globe, there are some groups who have gotten offended by the subject of the film.

As we know Vivek Agnihotri is, by nature, a great Humanitarian and a great nationalist. He is celebrating the success of the film by spreading Indian Culture worldwide. He is on a "Humanity Tour" with his wife and a powerful lady producer Pallavi Joshi. Recently, While the director was present at Oxford University with their invitation, at the last moment they cancelled the event. And while posting his disagreement on the same, the director took to his social media and addressed the audience in a video on how this incident has happened while urging them to join in raising and spreading the voice.

IMPORTANT:

Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president elect is a Paksitani.

Pl share & support me in this most difficult fight. pic.twitter.com/4mGqwjNmoB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 31, 2022

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says: 'One question which we have been repeatedly asked by viewers of the film is 'Why didn't we know about this genocide?' and I have an answer. The news of these events was deliberately Suppressed and a whole industry mobilized to suppress this information, an industry to create global genocide deniers. And they exist today stronger than ever. As evidence, I did like to make an exclusive announcement. I was invited to speak at the Oxford Union a platform that has hosted African despots and revolutionaries, extremists, and controversial figures. I am none of these and I was honoured to accept it, it was a platform where I felt that the story of anti-Hindu terrorism in Kashmir could finally be spoken about, a climactic discussion of the suffering of the Genocide. so I agreed."

I can share with you the following news that last night, with a mere 48 hours to go, my team was informed that due to 'AV booking conflicts, the event was cancelled and so I am announcing that this explanation is inadequate, I reject it and my feeling is that I too have been cancelled by Oxford Union, a trend seems to be visible. But I'm not important, but the gagging of the voices of those who have suffered genocide for decades is a devastating blow. My heart goes out to those voices and I promise that even Oxford University with its colonialist, Hinduphobic, supremacist environment will not suppress this voice and we will spread this message to every corner of the world until it is recognized. Thank you."

The event has shown the discrimination that occurs in the Oxfords university against Hindus and Indians. The director's continuous attempts to take the issue to a different platform are truly commendable and deserve great support.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.