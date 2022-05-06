Modern Love: Mumbai has brought together six filmmakers — Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana.

The visionary filmmaker of the Indian film industry, Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for directing films like Omkara, Haider, Kaminey and others, is set to entertain the audience with the upcoming anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai. The title of Vishal's part is Mumbai Dragon and it features the ensemble cast of Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Naseeruddin Shah.

While the fans of the filmmaker are super-excited for this series, Vishal recently spoke about Mumbai Dragon and revealed that his short film delves into a unique storyline of the small and fading Indian-Chinese community.

“If one thinks about it, while love has many shades over varied times and in different parts of the world, its essence always remains the same. I wanted to portray love in its contrasting forms and yet in a relatable manner. Mumbai Dragon delves into a unique storyline of the small and fading Indian-Chinese community. Despite their inherent language and distinct cultural nuances, it’s remarkable to see how they all blend into the social fabric of Mumbai. I find this aspect of filmmaking, where I get to showcase many things at the same time, extremely fascinating. My heartfelt gratitude goes to Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Naseeruddin Shah without whom Mumbai Dragon wouldn’t be possible,” said Vishal Bhardwaj

Modern Love: Mumbai, which is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, stars a fantastic ensemble across episodes -Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa, Tanvi Azmi, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, Dolly Singh, Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi.

It is set to premiere on 13 May on Amazon Prime Video

