Today, 27 April, marks the fifth death anniversary of iconic actor Vinod Khanna. He was one of the top Indian actors and was not just successful in the entertainment industry, but also in politics as well.

Khanna was reportedly spotted by veteran actor-filmmaker Sunil Dutt, who helped him make his acting debut as an antagonist in the 1968 film Man Ka Meet. From then on, Khanna played several negative roles in movies.

A turning point in his career came in 1973 when Khanna got critical acclaim for his performance as an army officer on death row in Gulzar’s Achanak. He then emerged as a successful hero and also gave many back-to-back hits. He gained a lot of popularity for his looks and characters on screen.

Khanna passed away in 2017 after battling advanced bladder cancer. Later on, in 2018, Khanna was posthumously conferred with India's highest award in cinema – the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 65th National Film Awards.

On the veteran actor's fifth death anniversary, here are some of his best films:

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

Khanna played the antagonist in this film. His role of a dacoit was much loved by his fans. The movie also featured actors Dharmendra and Asha Parekh in the lead.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

This movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor in the lead. Khanna’s mature role added stability and confidence to the story. His role of a serious cop who finds his long-lost family over the course of the film won many hearts.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

This was one of the biggest hits of the year. Khanna's role as a lawyer and a confidante of Amitabh Bachchan was loved by all. Fans loved the movie for its storyline and music, as well as the performances of the lead actors.

Qurbani (1980)

This action thriller film was directed by Feroz Khan, who was also one of the lead actors. Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan's on-screen camaraderie was one of the highlights of Qurbani. The film's songs, and the charming performances of its lead actors, made it a super hit.

Dayavan (1988)

Khanna played the role of a benevolent gangster in the movie. Fans loved his on-screen chemistry with Madhuri Dixit. The film also starred Feroz Khan, Aditya Pancholi and Amrish Puri in the lead.

