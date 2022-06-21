A popular character that will forever go down in the fabric of entertainment, Byomkesh Bakshi was known for his proficiency with observation, logical reasoning, and forensic science which he used to solve complicated cases, especially murder.

While there’s no doubting that Vikrant Massey is one of the finest young breakthrough talents, the actor truly pushes the envelope with Forensic that takes audiences through the story of the sudden disappearance of little girls, whose bodies are soon discovered in the quiet town of Mussoorie in this mystery thriller.

Vikrant essays the role of a forensic officer Johnny, who is on the hunt for the serial killer, bringing his own dynamism to the layered character. Quirky and eccentric but sharp and intelligent, Vikrant brings a different kind of energy to the role, one that reminds us of a modern-day Byomkesh Bakshi. Talking about his preparation for the role in an interview with a publication Vikrant says, “Forensic science is largely divided into six or seven branches, which absolutely differ from each other. We had to get criminal forensics onboard, and I spent quite some time with them. They helped me prepare for my role and I am thoroughly impressed by their contribution to the field."

A popular character that will forever go down in the fabric of entertainment, Byomkesh Bakshi was known for his proficiency with observation, logical reasoning, and forensic science which he used to solve complicated cases, especially murder. With Forensic Vikrant too solves engaging cases of crime using forensic science and its methods. But more importantly, one can also draw parallels between Bakshi and Johnny’s beliefs, swift nature, empathetic personality and being a ‘truth seeker’ above all.

Which leads us to the question: Can Vikrant Massey’s Johnny be the next Byomkesh Bakshi? One who is more relevant to a younger audience and breathes life into one of entertainment’s most loved characters.

