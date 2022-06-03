Brands that stand for quality, love Vikrant Massey. Here's why

Recently, Vikrant Massey was appointed as an official friend for the prestigious French watch brand Longines, in India. The brand which is known for its quality of products has appointed an Indian face to be a friend very rarely, in fact, Vikrant is the first male actor to be one.

The reason that he makes such a perfect choice for a brand like this is, that he is a strong representative of quality and dedication. The actor has had quite the journey, from television commercials, and soaps to films and to now being a household name in the country, through his relentless hard work.

The main thing that the audience is ensured of when they look at Vikrant or anything he stands for, is a high standard of quality. The actor can always boast about his career graph because he has consistently been one to make good choices when it comes to his work and delivered some of the finest performances, which is why today he screams excellence.

The highly talented and skilled star is all set to be seen in Forensic alongside Radhika Apte and Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan.

